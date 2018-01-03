After being accused by fans of dissing her longtime pal Taylor Swift earlier this week when she captioned an Instagram post using the phrase “Swish swish,” Karlie Kloss quietly tweaked her post to instead read “Nothing but net.”

Earlier this year, Katy Perry — who’s been in a years-long feud with Swift — released “Swish Swish,” a diss track rumored to be about the Grammy winner.

After Kloss, 25, posted a video of herself dribbling a basketball during a shoot for Love Magazine and captioned it “Swish Swish” on Monday, Kaylor fans lashed out at the model.

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

“I love you karlie and i know taylor is your ride or die. But making that caption when obviously you know about the feud is kinda asking for it. Meh,” wrote one. Added another: “Way to go @karliekloss. Team Katy from now.”

However, other fans defended Kloss, saying it was likely an innocent blunder. “Guys we really need to stop. This is probably ruining Taylor’s friendship with Karlie. Us commenting rat emojis is not helping anyone,” wrote one.

Rumors of a fallout between the longtime besties first surfaced after Swift, 28, left Kloss’s name off of her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt in one of the scenes of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Other pals who were featured on the shirt included Martha Hunt, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez Celebrates Taylor Swift’s Birthday with Sweet Message

However, Kloss — who first met the singer in 2013 at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — seemed to put feud rumors to rest when she wished Swift a happy birthday on Instagram in December.

“People had been telling us for years we needed to meet,” Swift once said about their friendship. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same.”