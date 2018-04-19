Every Single Response You Can Possibly Need in Life, as Demonstrated by Kanye West's Tweets

Kanye West is the greatest philosopher of all time.

On Wednesday, the rapper took to Twitter to write his own “philosophy book” in real time, offering nuggets of wisdom to his nearly 10 million followers. His writings are especially helpful for those looking for appropriate responses when confronted with very specific, very obscure situations. Like, what to say when that cute barista from your local coffee shop starts flirting with you during a run-in at Target. Yep, that specific.

We’re taking a look at some of Kanye’s greatest philosophical hits from Wednesday. Get ready to feel enlightened.

When your frenemy accuses you of stealing her go-to Instagram filter, but you’re proud of it because you use it way, way better:

it's not where you take things from. It's where you take them to — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

When someone asks for your opinion on Queen Bey during a weekly Beyoncé Appreciation Club meeting:

we're all servants — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

When your annoyingly fit coworker tries really hard to get you to stop eating doughnuts and start drinking charcoal water:

truth is my goal. Controversy is my gym. I'll do a hundred reps of controversy for a 6 pack of truth — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

When your fashion-forward BFF is scared to proclaim her love of Crocs in public:

don't trade your authenticity for approval — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

When you notice one of your Instagram followers used one of your captions in her Story, and you’re weirdly chill about it:

too much emphasis is put on originality. Feel free to take ideas and update them at your will all great artist take and update. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

When your S.O. has been really, really nice and considerate for the past week, and you can’t help but feel suspicious:

just stop lying about shit. Just stop lying. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

When you got to brunch late because you couldn’t decide on what shirt to wear. Again:

trend is always late — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

When you’re holding a carrot in one hand and a double-decker cheeseburger in the other, and immediately feel anxious about which route to take:

be transparent as possible. Stop setting plays. Stop playing chess with life. Make decisions based on love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

When your mom says not to waste your time on that meme account you created last week and have been spending all your time on:

As a creative your ideas are your strongest form of currency — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

When you kind of, maybe, definitely want to kick your roommate out:

Sometimes you have to get rid of everything — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 17, 2018

When you get your laundry done, successfully meal prep and realize the guy you met on Tinder isn’t a total trash human IRL:

today will be the greatest day so far. Life keeps getting better and better. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Praise be to Yeezus.