After multiple sources told PEOPLE that Kanye West has cut off contact with multiple people in his inner circle, he confirmed that he’s stopped working with a manager.

“I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed,” the rapper tweeted Wednesday morning.

He quickly followed up with a second tweet that read, “I’m nobody’s ‘client.'”

Scooter Braun, who helped launch Justin Bieber to fame and also works with stars such as Ariana Grande and David Guetta, was on West’s team for the past two-and-a-half years. Last month, West also split with his longtime manager Izvor “Izzy” Zivkovic.

West also claimed he got rid of his “last lawyer.”

“Why? Because he wouldn’t come to work full time,” he wrote. “I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now.”

Of his business, he said, “We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn.”

West also likened himself to “this generations Ford Hughes Jobs Disney” and said he makes “more money on shoes than Michael Jordan.”

Earlier on Wednesday, West tweeted an inspirational message with a diagram showing half-filled cup. “Good morning. Technically, the glass is always full,” it said, pointing out that it contained half water and half air.

The star’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, retweeted the post.

In addition to cutting off friends and team members, insiders say West also had multiple arguments with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

A rep for the Kardashians and the Jenners did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, another insider said that West’s behavior is “very hard to deal with” and “he‘s all over the place,” adding, “If you can’t be part of his creative genius, he’ll cut you loose. That’s what he says.”

A separate source close to the situation echoed similar sentiments.

“Everyone is super, super worried,” the source said. “He just looks at you with a void. It’s like he’s mute and can’t talk and he just stares at you. The way he says things with such affirmation, he genuinely believes he’s God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own.”

Another insider added, “If this was any one else, a family member, it’d just be sad. It is sad. Everyone at the end of the day just hopes he gets help. But it’s hard. He’s not listening.”

Multiple sources insist that West’s behavior, while alarming, doesn’t rise to the level of being dangerous — and that Kardashian West is doing her best to be supportive.

“Kim is trying to control him and the situation, but he can’t be controlled,” said a source about the couple, who are parents to 3-month-old Chicago, Saint, 2, and North, 4½. “She’s trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it’s just not working.”

“I need to be clear: everyone is safe around him,” added the friend. “Kanye says that she’s doing great, that she’s a part of his process. He loves her very much, and he’s really excited about the kids, as well, all of them. He talks about them nonstop. So if you take what he says at face value, everything’s fine at home. But Kim is right to be concerned.”