In the midst of Khloé Kardashian‘s ongoing relationship drama with boyfriend Tristian Thompson, her brother-in-law Kanye West has tweeted out a “favorite moment” with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

The “Famous” rapper has been notably absent from Twitter in recent months, but he made an unexpected return to the social media platform Sunday night to share a photo from February 2016, when Odom attended the Yeezy Season 3 launch at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The high-profile event also included the world premiere of West’s most recent album, The Life of Pablo.

At the time, Odom was still recovering from a near-fatal drug overdose that led to a series of debilitating strokes, but his presence at the album’s unveiling meant a great deal to West.

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

“My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo,” West, 40, captioned the photo on Twitter. “I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked into the arena together.”

The seemingly unprompted remembrance from West comes just days after Kardashian, 33, gave birth to her daughter with Thompson. The Cleveland Cavaliers player is currently embroiled in scandal over his alleged infidelities, with a source telling PEOPLE that Thompson is “a serial cheater.”

Kardashian wed Odom in 2009, but the marriage fell apart after the former basketball player’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, which led the reality television star to file for divorce in 2013.

The pair remained close after the split, and Odom, 38, has reportedly expressed sympathy for his ex in the wake of the recent cheating rumors.

“Lamar feels terrible for Khloe,” an Odom source previously told PEOPLE. “He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her.”