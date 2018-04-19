Kanye West Teases New Solo Album and Kid Cudi Collaboration 'Kids See Ghost'

Kanye West’s Twitter comeback has finally yielded the good news we’ve all been waiting for.

The rapper, who’s recent string of tweets are set to become a book (supposedly), teased his musical return on Thursday. West started by simply writing on Twitter, “My album is 7 songs.” He followed up by sharing the date of June 1.

But that’s not all! The 21-time Grammy winner, whose last album The Life of Pablo was released in Feb. 2016, revealed that just one week later he’d be dropping a collaboration album with Kid Cudi under the group name Kids See Ghost.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

The collaboration between West and Cudi is notable considering the former label-mates had been going back-and-forth at each other in 2016, before eventually squashing their beef.

Representatives for the two rappers didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for further comment.