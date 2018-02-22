Music
A Surprise Birthday Trip, Tie-Dye Cake & More Things That Make Kanye West Smile
Spoiler alert: Kim Kardashian West is in more than one of these photos
By Alison Schwartz•@alisonbrooke
WHEN KIM SURPRISED HIM WITH A SURPRISE BIRTHDAY TRIP TO JAPAN
The reality star packed the pair's private jet with snacks and magazines that hinted at where Kim was taking her hubby for his big day.
WHEN HE STEPPED OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE HE & KIM WELCOMED DAUGHTER CHICAGO
Check out at that "I'm now a dad of three babies!" look.
WHEN HE FACETIMED WITH JUSTIN BIEBER
Like many of us, Kanye West is a fan of keeping in touch with his buds via FaceTime – but unlike many of us, the rapper FaceTimes with fellow performers, like Justin Bieber, who seems to know the secret to making West crack a smile given his caption, "Taylor swift what up."
WHEN HE CHATTED WITH ANDRÉ LEON TALLEY AT FASHION WEEK
Kanye West is so much more than just a musician – he's a motivational speaker, a (potential) future presidential candidate and, of course, a fashion designer. And it seems the last of these descriptors makes him pretty happy: Backstage at the Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 runway show, the star was practically giddy while talking to Talley, Vogue's former editor-at-large.
WHEN HE DINED WITH RALPH LAUREN
During the standard 86,400 seconds Kanye West graces the Earth with his presence every day, we assume he spends roughly 86,399 of those seconds not smiling. That's why Ralph Lauren should feel extra special – Kanye used up his daily 1-second smiling quota during their dinner.
MAKE THAT EVERY TIME HE HANGS OUT WITH RALPH
Classic Ralphy.
WHEN HE SCORED A PRIME SEAT AT THE BIG GAME
His favorite activity is still flying to Belgium to find wood for his kitchen, but basketball is a close second.
WHEN HE MADE KIM LAUGH
"An Irishman, a cowboy and Kris Jenner walk into a bar."
WHEN KIM WORE THIS
Or lack thereof.
WHEN HE HELPED KIM PICK OUT AN INSTAGRAM FILTER
Valencia. Always Valencia.
BASICALLY, WHENEVER HE'S WITH KIM
Which is just another thing we have in common with Kanye.
WHEN BABY NORTH SAT ON HIS LAP
On a related note, it's worth pointing out that North has inherited Kanye's talent for smiling on the inside.
WHEN BEYONCÉ & JAY Z LET HIM THIRD-WHEEL
#SquadGoals.
WHEN HE REALIZED HE WAS ABOUT TO EAT TIE-DYE BIRTHDAY CAKE
Same.
WHEN HE HUNG OUT WITH PRINCE HARRY
You know, casual.
WHEN HE WARMED HIS NECK WITH THIS VERY EXTENSIVE SCARF
The fabric is interwoven with thousands of tiny, stylish hugs.
OH, AND WHEN HE MARRIED KIM
His happiness is our own.
WHEN HE STEPPED OUT AS A DAD-OF-TWO
Spotted for the first time since the birth of his son Saint West on Dec. 5, 2015, the proud father couldn't contain his elation while chatting on the phone in Calabasas, California.
WHEN HE NAILED HIS AMERICAN IDOL AUDITION
In case you had any doubt about the award-winning rapper's talent, West met with American Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. in October 2015 for his first-ever show audition. "My name is Kanye. I'm from the south side of Chicago … originally a producer. I always wanted to rap and nobody really believed in me," he starts off with a smile before performing his 2005 hit "Gold Digger." Needless to say, Kim Kardashian's husband snagged the coveted golden ticket, resulting in a joyous jig.
WHEN HE LANDED AT LAX
He'd just claimed he was $53 million in debt, he'd been called out for an alleged outburst on the SNL set and Taylor Swift seemingly made a dig at him during her Grammys acceptance speech – but coming home to L.A. in February 2016 was a reason for Ye to keep smiling.
WHEN HE MET HIS NEW 'NIECE'
North may be his No. 1 little lady, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's newborn daughter Luna comes a close second as evidenced by this Snap of the pair's first meeting in May. The man obviously has a way with babies.
