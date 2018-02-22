Music

A Surprise Birthday Trip, Tie-Dye Cake & More Things That Make Kanye West Smile

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West

WHEN KIM SURPRISED HIM WITH A SURPRISE BIRTHDAY TRIP TO JAPAN

The reality star packed the pair's private jet with snacks and magazines that hinted at where Kim was taking her hubby for his big day.

X17online

WHEN HE STEPPED OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE HE & KIM WELCOMED DAUGHTER CHICAGO

Check out at that "I'm now a dad of three babies!" look.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

WHEN HE FACETIMED WITH JUSTIN BIEBER

Like many of us, Kanye West is a fan of keeping in touch with his buds via FaceTime – but unlike many of us, the rapper FaceTimes with fellow performers, like Justin Bieber, who seems to know the secret to making West crack a smile given his caption, "Taylor swift what up."

Kevin Mazur/Getty

WHEN HE CHATTED WITH ANDRÉ LEON TALLEY AT FASHION WEEK

Kanye West is so much more than just a musician – he's a motivational speaker, a (potential) future presidential candidate and, of course, a fashion designer. And it seems the last of these descriptors makes him pretty happy: Backstage at the Kanye West Yeezy Season 2 runway show, the star was practically giddy while talking to Talley, Vogue's former editor-at-large.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

WHEN HE DINED WITH RALPH LAUREN

During the standard 86,400 seconds Kanye West graces the Earth with his presence every day, we assume he spends roughly 86,399 of those seconds not smiling. That's why Ralph Lauren should feel extra special – Kanye used up his daily 1-second smiling quota during their dinner.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

MAKE THAT EVERY TIME HE HANGS OUT WITH RALPH

Classic Ralphy.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

WHEN HE SCORED A PRIME SEAT AT THE BIG GAME

His favorite activity is still flying to Belgium to find wood for his kitchen, but basketball is a close second.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

WHEN HE MADE KIM LAUGH

"An Irishman, a cowboy and Kris Jenner walk into a bar."

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

WHEN KIM WORE THIS

Or lack thereof.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

WHEN HE HELPED KIM PICK OUT AN INSTAGRAM FILTER

Valencia. Always Valencia.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

BASICALLY, WHENEVER HE'S WITH KIM

Which is just another thing we have in common with Kanye.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

WHEN BABY NORTH SAT ON HIS LAP

On a related note, it's worth pointing out that North has inherited Kanye's talent for smiling on the inside.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

WHEN BEYONCÉ & JAY Z LET HIM THIRD-WHEEL

#SquadGoals.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian

WHEN HE REALIZED HE WAS ABOUT TO EAT TIE-DYE BIRTHDAY CAKE

Same.

Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty

WHEN HE HUNG OUT WITH PRINCE HARRY

You know, casual.

FameFlynet

WHEN HE WARMED HIS NECK WITH THIS VERY EXTENSIVE SCARF

The fabric is interwoven with thousands of tiny, stylish hugs.

Def Jam

OH, AND WHEN HE MARRIED KIM

His happiness is our own.

FameFlynet/AKM-GS

WHEN HE STEPPED OUT AS A DAD-OF-TWO

Spotted for the first time since the birth of his son Saint West on Dec. 5, 2015, the proud father couldn't contain his elation while chatting on the phone in Calabasas, California. 

WHEN HE NAILED HIS AMERICAN IDOL AUDITION

In case you had any doubt about the award-winning rapper's talent, West met with American Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. in October 2015 for his first-ever show audition. "My name is Kanye. I'm from the south side of Chicago … originally a producer. I always wanted to rap and nobody really believed in me," he starts off with a smile before performing his 2005 hit "Gold Digger." Needless to say, Kim Kardashian's husband snagged the coveted golden ticket, resulting in a joyous jig.

X17

WHEN HE LANDED AT LAX

He'd just claimed he was $53 million in debt, he'd been called out for an alleged outburst on the SNL set and Taylor Swift seemingly made a dig at him during her Grammys acceptance speech – but coming home to L.A. in February 2016 was a reason for Ye to keep smiling.

WHEN HE MET HIS NEW 'NIECE'

North may be his No. 1 little lady, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's newborn daughter Luna comes a close second as evidenced by this Snap of the pair's first meeting in May. The man obviously has a way with babies.

