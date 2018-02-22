A Surprise Birthday Trip, Tie-Dye Cake & More Things That Make Kanye West Smile

In case you had any doubt about the award-winning rapper's talent, West met with American Idol judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. in October 2015 for his first-ever show audition. "My name is Kanye. I'm from the south side of Chicago … originally a producer. I always wanted to rap and nobody really believed in me," he starts off with a smile before performing his 2005 hit "Gold Digger." Needless to say, Kim Kardashian's husband snagged the coveted golden ticket, resulting in a joyous jig.