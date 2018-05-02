Kanye West Admits JAY-Z Feud Stemmed from the Rapper Missing His Wedding to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is willing to let the past go, but not before revealing what caused his rift with mentor JAY-Z.

The “Stronger” rapper, 40, sat down in a nearly two-hour interview with Charlamagne Tha God on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club on Tuesday in an explosive interview that covered his relationships with JAY-Z and wife Kim Kardashian West, as well as his 2016 mental breakdown.

West, who married the Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s star in a lavish 2014 ceremony in Italy, told Charlamagne he was “hurt” by JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s absence at his nuptials.

“I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding,” West said, referring to allegations that JAY-Z had been unfaithful to the “Formation” singer.

“I’m not using this interview to put out any negative things, but I gotta state my truth,” he continued. “You just start coming up with all type of crazy things in your head, like ‘Why?'”

As for whether he is still disappointed by his mentor’s absence, West said he’s “past it, but at the time I was hurt.” He admitted he never asked JAY-Z about why he skipped his wedding.

“I don’t think I ever asked him that question, directly,” West said.

Last year, JAY-Z released “Kill JAY-Z” on his latest album 4:44, in which he sent a few jabs to West.

In the single, the Tidal founder raps: “I know people backstab you, I feel bad too/ But this ‘f— everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/ But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe/ But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/ You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f— was he thinkin’?/ ‘F— wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

During an interview with Rap Radar in August, JAY-Z denied he was talking about his longtime collaborator. “I’m not talking about Kanye when I say, ‘You dropped out of school, you lost your principles,’ I’m talking about me!” he said.

Shortly before canceling his Life of Pablo Tour, West called out JAY-Z in the middle of a concert in which he said, “JAY-Z — call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head.”

West said the lyrics “frustrated” him as he claimed to Charlamagne the money was from Live Nation for a touring deal.

“That concept that he gave me the money that’s what frustrated me because actually the money he got it from Live Nation. It was a touring deal,” West said. “But the fact that it was worded that it came from him — I’m a very loyal, emotional artist, person, that made me feel like I owed more than the money itself. It put me in more of a controlled situation. I’m only acting out of love — I don’t need to be controlled, I just need to be inspired and informed.”

While the two haven’t seen each other, West said they’re “good now.”

“We’re texting each other,” he said. “It’s positive energy. I haven’t seen him, but I can feel him.”