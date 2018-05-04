Kanye West Raps About Opioid Addiction on New Travis Scott Track: 'I Got Off My Main Pills'

Kanye West takes a guest verse on a new Travis Scott track, in which he raps about his recently revealed addiction to opioids.

In a live interview with TMZ on Tuesday, the Life of Pablo star admitted that he had struggled with an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

On Scott’s new song “Watch,” which was released Friday, West, 40, elaborated on his medication use. “Wanna know how pain feels? I got off my main pills / Bet my wifey stay close, she know I’m on my Bezos,” he raps. “Opioid addiction, pharmacy’s the real trap / Sometimes I feel trapped, Jordan with no Phil Jack.”

The song ends with an outro that appears to be sung by Scott’s girlfriend — and mother of his 3-month-old daughter Stormi — Kylie Jenner. “We got bust down Rollies, bust down Rollies / And I told him I wanted to have a bust down baby,” a woman’s voice raps.

RELATED: Kanye West’s Slavery Comments Show He’s Not Taking His Medication, Says Source: ‘It’s So Sad’

West previously told TMZ that shortly after his cosmetic surgery he suffered a mental breakdown and was taking medication in the wake of his subsequent hospitalization.

“I was drugged the f— out. I was drugged out. I was on opioids. Two days after I got off opioids, I’m in the hospital. Two days before going to the hospital, I was on opioids. I was addicted to opioids. I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all,” he said while pointing to the staff in-studio.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne the God that was also released on Tuesday, West further discussed how medication helped him through his tumultuous emotional state. “It’s an imperfect solution because it calmed me down. But there’s a lot of ways to calm down. Let ‘Ye be ‘Ye.”

Kanye West. Kanye West/Youtube

RELATED GALLERY: From John Legend to Ava DuVernay: All the Celebs Who’ve Weighed In on the Kanye West Drama

However, a knowledgeable source tells PEOPLE that West has recently refused to take the medication and that his string of controversial comments — notably the intimation that 400 years of slavery was “a choice” for African-Americans — are the result.

“He’s refused to take his meds, and that’s where he’s been, for the last couple of weeks leading into last week, so almost a month now that it’s been,” says the source, adding, “It’s sad.”

A source close to the Kardashian family previously countered claims against his mental health, telling PEOPLE, “Just because Kanye is having a strong opinion does not mean that he is mentally ill or headed for a breakdown. It’s unfair.”