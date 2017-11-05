Kanye West Returns to Stage for the First Time in Almost a Year

Is Yeezy season approaching?

Fresh off dropping a feature on Tuesday in one of his only musical appearances of 2017 to date, Kanye West returned to the stage for the first time in nearly a year Saturday night. The 40-year-old musician stopped by Kid Cudi’s concert in Chicago to treat the crowd to a performance of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” from West’s most recent album, The Life of Pablo.

Last November, West canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour following a few shows wrapped in controversy. He came under fire after a San Jose performance that included an endorsement of then-President-elect Donald Trump. Just a few days later, he criticized longtime friend and collaborator Jay-Z, as well as Beyoncé and Hillary Clinton, during his show in Sacramento. Soon after, West was hospitalized due to exhaustion.

Chance the Rapper, a close friend and protégé of West, was among the first to send the Twitterverse into a frenzy with news of his surprise appearance Saturday. “Kid Cudi just brought out Kanye in Chicago,” the MC tweeted.

Kid Cudi just brought out Kanye in Chicago — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 5, 2017

Of all the places to make his return, Chicago seems like an appropriate choice for West. Though born in Atlanta, he was raised in the Windy City and has been beloved by Chicagoans since his early days on the scene. See some photos and clips of his performance below.

Kid Cudi brings out Kanye West in Chicago and the crowd goes WILD during "Father Stretch My Hands" performance. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/VytqZkeEkg — DJBooth (@DJBooth) November 5, 2017