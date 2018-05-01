Kanye West Wants to Sit Down & 'Start Healing' with His Late Mother's Surgeon

Kanye West is ready to meet with the man he once blamed for his late mother’s death after the surgeon reached out to him in an open letter on Monday.

The rapper, 40, shared the letter written by Jan Adams and wrote, “Open letter from Jan Adams This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can’t wait to sit with you and start healing.”

Adams – who was the plastic surgeon who operated on Donda West in 2007 – wrote the letter, obtained by The Blast, after West announced plans to feature the doctor’s face on the cover for his new album. In his letter, Adams thanked West but declined to be on the cover “at this time.”

Open letter from Jan Adams This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can't wait to sit with you and start healing pic.twitter.com/rlRGBZObOF — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 30, 2018

“Dear Kanye: Thank you for thinking of me for the cover of your next album. That is kind of you. I can truly say I have never been on an album cover before. I did do a product cover for Chanel Allure Cologne back in 2005… but never an album cover,” Adams writes.

“Unfortunately, I have to decline at this time, and I ask that you cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work,” he continues. “I don’t want to seem ungrateful… I just think that if in fact this conversion to love is genuine on your part… then it’s inappropriate to drag the negativity of the past with it.”

Kanye West, Dr. Jan Adams Dominique Charriau/WireImage; Alexander Sibaja/Getty

Adams explains in the letter that Donda’s surgery took five hours and was considered successful “from a surgical standpoint.”

Referencing PEOPLE’s report on the coroner’s findings, Adams reiterated that he was not found to be responsible for Donda’s death.

The surgeon went on in the letter to suggest that Donda’s nurse Stephan Scoggins, who is also West’s cousin, did not follow postoperative care instructions. Scoggins was cleared of negligence in a subsequent investigation.

“So if your journey is true… “To forgive and stop hating”… start by dealing with the facts,” Adams writes. “Perhaps you should put your cousin’s picture on your next album. Don’t put my picture out there and claim you are about love.”

Donda and Kanye West Brian Ach/WireImage

RELATED: Kanye West Says Late Mom’s Surgeon Is on New Album Cover: ‘I Want to Forgive and Stop Hating’

He continues, “Love deals with truth. Over the past ten years, I have tolerated all the errors, misinformation and frank lies told be reporters, journalists and people on the street out of respect for the doctor-patient privilege and your mother.”

“If you want to heal, first call out the people in your own camp who knew better and persisted with the charade in order to hide their own guilt,” Adams writes. “You are a father and a family man. Take the time to cherish those things… you won’t regret it. Everyone can get past this but you have to be intellectually honest.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Has Had ‘Explosive’ Fights With Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian Can’t ‘Control’ Him: Sources

The surgeon adds a final message to the “Stronger” rapper, referencing his previous conversation with friend John Legend about President Donald Trump.

“P.S. Please, when you have the opportunity, reach out to JL,” Adams writes. “He is about love. He was not trying to influence you, your thoughts or your process. His message was love and he was only offering perspective.”

Legend, 39, and West made up last week at Chrissy Teigen‘s baby shower, one day after West publicly shared their text conversation regarding his recent Twitter spree supporting Trump.

John Legend and Kanye West made up at Chrissy Teigen's baby shower Kanye West / Twitter

On Saturday, West tweeted another text conversation with one of his friends, this time revealing the cover art for his forthcoming album.

“This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery. Do you have any title ideas?” West wrote along with a photo of the California doctor who operated on Donda before her sudden November 2007 death.

“I want to forgive and stop hating,” he texted to his friend named Wes, who wrote back, “LOVE EVERYONE.” (West has been known to be close friends with director Wes Anderson as well as his G.O.O.D. artist Sheck Wes.)