Kanye West 'Missed' Busy Kim Kardashian and 'Wanted to Spend More Time with Her': Source

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West headed to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Wednesday, and sources tell PEOPLE exclusively it’s much-needed quality time for the couple.

After welcoming their daughter Chicago on Jan. 15, Kardashian West has been busy balancing her businesses and being a mom to three young kids — and it’s been an adjustment for her husband.

“She had been spending a lot of time focusing on work and career and being a mom,” says a source close to the Kardashian family. “He missed her. He wanted to spend more time with her, and she was just focused on juggling it all.”

Adds a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source: “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He’s a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing. Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye. She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough and doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits.”

For the past few weeks, West, 40, has fueled headlines for his erratic Twitter posts and comments he made Tuesday when he called slavery “a choice” during a live TMZ interview.

“Everyone was so furious he went on TMZ,” adds the source. “When he’s like that, nobody can control him. You can’t tell him anything. While she seems okay overall, Kim definitely doesn’t love the negative attention he’s getting right now. It puts her in a bad light.”

Despite Kardashian West’s frustrations, however, the couple’s marriage is stronger than it was a few months ago.

“They’re getting to a better place of stability right now,” says the source about the couple, who are also parents to North, 4, and Saint, 2. “North and the kids spend a lot of time with their nannies, who are great. But both Kim and Kanye take a lot of meetings at the house and try and be around the kids as much as possible.”

As previously reported by PEOPLE, the reality star, 37, is also continuing to stand by her man despite the public backlash. “Him acting like this sort of comes with the territory,” says the source. “She knows it comes and goes, and I think she realized this time she needs to spend a little more time with him, hence being with him in Wyoming.”

“She truly does believe he’s such a genius and an artist and inspiring and loves him so much,” adds the source. “It’s more that she’s disappointed people don’t get to see him the way she knows him and hates that everyone is fixated on him this way. It’s annoying.”