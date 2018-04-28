Kanye West Says Late Mom's Surgeon Is on New Album Cover: 'I Want to Forgive and Stop Hating'

Kanye West continues to mourn the loss of his mother Donda West.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old rapper tweeted another text conversation with one of his friends, this time revealing the cover art for his forthcoming album.

“This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery. Do you have any title ideas?” West wrote along with a photo of the California doctor who operated on Donda before her sudden November 2007 death.

“I want to forgive and stop hating,” the husband of Kim Kardashian West texted to his friend named Wes, who wrote back, “LOVE EVERYONE.” (West has been known to be close friends with director Wes Anderson as well as his G.O.O.D. artist Sheck Wes.)

In January 2008, the Los Angeles coroner determined that Donda died of heart disease while suffering from “multiple post-operative factors” after plastic surgery. However, the autopsy failed to determine the exact role the post-op factors played in her death following liposuction and breast-reduction surgery.

According to the autopsy report, Donda walked out of the clinic after 5½ hours of surgery, heavily bandaged, and was prescribed Vicodin for pain. She opted to receive post-op care at her home, though she was advised to be looked after at another facility, the report said. Shortly after the procedure, she experienced a sore throat, pain and tightening in her chest before collapsing. She was pronounced dead in the hospital’s emergency room, officials said.

Insiders recently told PEOPLE that West will get so excited about his latest music projects that he sometimes forgets to respect other people’s boundaries.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him like this,” a friend recently told PEOPLE. “He’s all over the place. Excited. Loud. He’s sleeping very little, texting at all hours of the day or night. Coming up with ideas, sending them to people and instructing everyone to drop everything and collaborate. He truly feels like it’s the most exciting stuff in the world.”

West’s latest tweet comes after multiple sources told PEOPLE that his private behavior has been a cause for concern. He has cut off contact with many members of his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers and closest friends — and he’s also had multiple arguments with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, according to several sources.

However, according to another source, “Kanye and Kris have never had a fight.” The insider added, “Just because Kanye is having a strong opinion does not mean that he is mentally ill or headed for a breakdown. It’s unfair.”

As West’s Twitter sprees made news this week, his wife told Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn’t initially aware of her husband’s Twitter activity.

“I didn’t even know he got his Twitter again until I started seeing tweets coming in from other people retweeting them,” Kardashian, 37, said in an interviewing airing on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And I was like, wait, is this real? And then at night he came in and said, ‘Did you see my tweets?’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did see your tweets,’ and I followed him back.”