Despite their differing political stances, Kanye West and John Legend are still friends.

On Friday evening, the rapper, 40, shared a selfie of him and Legend from Chrissy Teigen‘s baby shower, one day after West publicly shared their text conversation regarding his recent Twitter spree supporting Trump.

“We got love. Agree to disagree,” West captioned the photo of the pair.

Out their differences aside, Legend put on an impromptu performance for West and some of the shower guests.

The Rapper posted a video of Legend playing his hit “Ordinary People”, captioning it “Lead With Love”.

Lead with love pic.twitter.com/tj2a9LFYKZ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

On Thursday, West tweeted a screenshot of a conversation he shared with Legend, 39, as the backlash to West’s controversial public affiliation with Trump continues.

“Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump,” Legend seemingly wrote in a recent text message exchange. “You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion.”

Legend continued: “So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

While, West replied: “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

Legend and Teigen previously publicly supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

The one day before West shared his text messages with Legend to his millions of followers, the father of three called Trump his “brother” and said “the mob can’t make me not love him” in a series of tweets.

Also on Wednesday, West posted a photo showing off his signed Make America Great Again hat hours before he was photographed wearing the same red hat as he left his studio in Calabasas, California.

Legend seemingly reacted to Wednesday’s MAGA hat photo post by West when the singer tweeted, “They know their family was destroyed by deportation or incarceration. They know their loved one was denied safe harbor because of their religion. They know their son or daughter was shot because their skin color evoked fear.”

Adding, “I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can’t be blind to the truth.”