Inside Kanye West & JAY-Z's Tumultuous Relationship Through the Years

JUST LIKE FAMILY

Kanye and Jay's working relationship eventually blossomed into a friendship, which Kanye chronicled on his 2007 song, "Big Brother." The song tells the story of a relationship that is both loving and difficult — much like a bond shared between siblings. "My big brother was B.I.G.'s brother /Used to be Dame and Biggs' brother," Kanye raps on the hook. He also recounts the time he asked Jay for two tickets to his Madison Square Garden concert — and was told to buy them instead. He raps: "Only thing I wanna know is why I get looked over /I guess I'll understand when I get more older /Big brother saw me at the bottom of the totem /Now I'm on the top and everybody on the scrotum."

Jay opened up about the backstory behind Kanye's "Big Brother" lyrics during an interview, clarifying that he had already given Kanye four tickets before the Chicago native asked for two more.