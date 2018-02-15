Kanye West Returns to Instagram With 9-Hour-Long Valentine's Day Ode to Kim Kardashian

Not only did Feb. 14 mark the most romantic day of the year, but it also was the day Kanye West ended his Instagram hiatus.

After deleting all his social media accounts in May, the rapper, 40, celebrated Valentine’s Day with over 50 posts to turn his photo grid into a vision board of his favorite Hollywood couples, even kicking off his nine-hour-long comeback with a sweet (and simple) dedication to his wife Kim Kardashian West.

“Happy Valentines Day Babe,” read the cover of his handwritten card on white cardstock.

What came after the minimalist letter was a surprise to many fans and followers whose Instagram feeds were flooded with West’s array of vintage photos that included mostly failed high-profile relationships with a few famed longstanding romances sprinkled in.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West in March 2015 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

From Princess Diana and Prince Charles to Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere as well as Aaliyah and Tupac, West gave a photographic history lesson on some of the most talked about love affairs from the past decades.

There were also some notables repeats as West posted three pictures of Pamela Anderson (one with Tommy Lee, one with Kid Rock, and another with Brett Michaels), three of Brad Pitt (one with Gwyneth Paltrow, one with Jennifer Aniston and one with Angelina Jolie) and three of Madonna (one with Sean Penn, one with Dennis Rodman and one with Jean-Michel Basquiat).

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 12:34pm PST

Among the pairs in West’s photo tributes that are still going strong: Barack and Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi and David and Victoria Beckham.

He also paid homage to late icons such as Notorious B.I.G. (who was pictured with Faith Evans), David Bowie (who was pictured with widow Iman), and Michael Jackson (who was pictured with ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley).

Kris & Robert Kardashian A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

Most notably, the Grammy winner ended his posting spree with two photos of he and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, simply captioning the portraits as “Kimye.”

He also dedicated a spot on his dedications to mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his late father-in-law Robert Kardashian.

WATCH: Selfies! Workouts! Modeling?! 5 Lessons Baby Stormi Can Learn From the Kar-Jenner Clan

While West’s Valentine’s Day celebration was artistic, his wife’s romantic gesture was more straightforward.

“I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote on Instagram along with a paparazzi photo of the two from their trip to Paris in March 2015.

The holiday comes at a special time for the couple: They recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Chicago, who arrived Jan. 15 via surrogate.

“Kanye says that his children have saved his life,” a source said in January. “This one, in particular, came along after a very dark time. He’s so in love with his kids.”