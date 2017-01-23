Kanye West to Film More for Keeping Up with the Kardashians: 'He's Really Trying to Please Kim,' Says Source

Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE that the 39-year-old rapper is doing all he can to make his wife happy, including filming the family’s E! show at her side.

“Kanye is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her,” the insider says. “He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.”

The source adds that the two are “still working on their issues separately.”

Kim Kardashian Is ‘Hopeful’ About Marriage to Kanye West as Life Becomes Less Chaotic: Source

Between Kardashian West’s Paris robbery in October, and West’s November hospitalization for exhaustion and sleep deprivation, sources close to the couple admitted to PEOPLE that the fall was a “tense time” for the pair, causing strain on their marriage. But when rumors of divorce began to circulate, a West source denied all reports of a potential split. “This divorce stuff is completely false,” the insider previously told PEOPLE. “Kim does not have any plans to divorce Kanye. She’s told me it’s false. The picture that’s being painted is that she is planning on leaving him because of the robbery and this [hospitalization] incident.”

Kardashian West, 36, recently took a trip to Dubai , where she made her first public appearance since the robbery scare.

West did not accompany the reality star to Dubai, but a source told PEOPLE that the two spend time together and are committed to making their relationship work

“It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now. Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that,” the source said.

“With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.”