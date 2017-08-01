Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Alleging Insurance Company Doesn’t Believe His Mental Breakdown Was Real

Eight months after canceling his Saint Pablo tour and a subsequent hospitalization for exhaustion, Kanye West is going after several insurers of his tour, claiming they are stalling on paying out a “multi-million dollar claim” stemming from the canceled concerts.

According to court documents filed on Tuesday and obtained by PEOPLE, the rapper’s company, Very Good Touring, Inc., is suing syndicates of insurance company Lloyd’s of London for $10 million. West, 40, claims in the filing the insurers have made him go to great lengths to prove his mental breakdown was legitimate.

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach Lloyd’s of London for comment. The insurers have also not filed an answer to the complaint with the court.

In the documents, first obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, West claims he and his company paid “hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums” and claims the insurers are hunting “for some contrived excuse not to pay.”

“Nor have they provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye’s use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums,” states West in the filing.

The papers state West’s “behavior was strained, confused and erratic” on his Nov. 19 concert and that his condition “showed no sign of improvement” the next day, “prompting the decision by all concerned to cancel the show scheduled at the Los Angeles Forum that evening, and to cancel the entire balance of the Tour.”

The entertainer — who is married to Kim Kardashian West — claims in the court filing that he was hospitalized at UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center for eight days, after which he was “under full time care and supervision.”

The papers also state he “continues to be treated” by his primary physician at the hospital, who provided sworn testimony stating he could not tour because of a “debilitating medical condition.”

“While Kanye was still under medical care for his disabling condition, the Defendant syndicates demanded that Kanye submit to an immediate [independent medical examination],” states the papers. “Kanye was made available for a purported IME by a doctor, hand-selected by the insurers’ counsel, who was predisposed to look for some reason to deny the claim. Yet even Defendants’ selected doctor had to admit that Kanye was disabled from being able to continue with the Tour.”

West also alleges in the papers that he and “at least seven other persons affiliated” with him and his company were presented for an examination under oath.

“Kanye is very much focused on the present and future and in a very positive space,” a source close to West tells PEOPLE about the filing. West’s lawyer and rep both declined to comment.

In late November when West was hospitalized, a source close to the star told PEOPLE West was “exhausted and currently dealing with sleep deprivation. “He went to the hospital at will under the advice of his physician. He’s fine.” West has never revealed an official diagnosis.

West announced the cancellation of his tour after a string of erratic behavior at his concerts that included long rants, walk-offs and no-shows.