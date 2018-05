From John Legend to Ava DuVernay: All the Celebs Who've Weighed In On the Kanye West Drama

“You want to be a free-thinker, you want to be thought-provoking, you cannot have these ideas without facts to back them up. Slavery is a fact. Slavery is part of our history… we cannot forget it… we are still feeling the effects of slavery within our community, within our culture. It hurts me. At the end of the day, we all got lucky and got plucked out of our hoods and live these amazing lives, but you cannot be so far in your bubble to think you are not a part of what this history is.”

— on West’s controversial comments calling slavery “a choice”, on The Talk