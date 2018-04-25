Kanye West Calls Donald Trump 'My Brother' in New Tweets: 'The Mob Can’t Make Me Not Love Him'

Kanye West‘s tweets have taken a political turn.

After explaining why he’s cut ties with his managers and enthusiastically discussing his Yeezy apparel company on Wednesday, the 40-year-old rapper seemed to show some support for President Donald Trump.

“You don’t have to agree with trump [sic] but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” he wrote. “I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

West continued, “If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

The star said he valued independence over a political party.

“I love when people have their own ideas. You don’t have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That’s free thought,” he tweeted. “I’m not even political. I’m not a democrat or a republican.”

West also added, “no race religion region or political party can argue with the power of love.”

A short while later, West said that he had spoken to his wife Kim Kardashian West about his previous tweets.

“My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone,” he wrote. “I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

West revealed at a November 2016 concert in San Jose, California, that he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but he would have put his support behind Trump.

After receiving “boos” from the crowd, the entertainer launched into his 2008 hit “Heartless,” only to abruptly stop just moments into the track to continue his rant.

“I just said that I would have voted for Donald Trump and then I did a song and y’all sang it at the top of y’all lungs,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that you’re a Trump supporter. That just means you okay with a celebrity having their own opinion – or that someone else is okay to have their own opinion. That might not be your opinion and you can still like that person or still like that person’s music.”

A month later, West met with the then president-elect at Trump Tower in New York City to discuss “multicultural issues.” The entertainer added that he felt “it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” the business mogul told reporters as he posed for photos with the rapper. He added that the pair met to discuss “life.”

In addition to cutting off friends and team members recently, insiders say West also had multiple arguments with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

Despite the fights, multiple sources tells PEOPLE that West’s behavior, while alarming, doesn’t rise to the level of being dangerous — and that Kardashian West is doing her best to be supportive.

“Kim is trying to control him and the situation, but he can’t be controlled,” says the source about the couple, who are parents to 3-month-old Chicago, Saint, 2, and North, 4½. “She’s trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it’s just not working.”

“I need to be clear: everyone is safe around him,” adds the friend. “Kanye says that she’s doing great, that she’s a part of his process. He loves her very much, and he’s really excited about the kids, as well, all of them. He talks about them nonstop. So if you take what he says at face value, everything’s fine at home. But Kim is right to be concerned.”

A rep for the Kardashians and the Jenners did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.