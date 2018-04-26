Kanye West Ends Twitter Spree to Go Watch Tristan Thompson's Team Play Despite Cheating Scandal

Kanye West has given Twitter a rest after posting 82 times on Wednesday.

The rapper, 40, concluded his tweet spree by declaring, “That’s the last tweet of the day. … Now ima go watch the Cavs.”

West shared the message just minutes before tipoff between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers – the team sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson plays on.

Thompson, once again, did not come off the bench, marking his third NBA playoff game with zero minutes. (The power forward was previously benched during the April 18 and April 20 games.)

After Wednesday’s victory, the Cavaliers advance to the semifinals of the NBA playoffs, meaning Thompson will be on the road with his team in the near future.

Though West did not specifically mention Thompson in the tweet, attention on the Cavaliers has intensified amid allegations that Thompson cheated on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.

Kardashian welcomed her first child, daughter True, with Thompson on April 12 — just days after reports surfaced that the NBA star was unfaithful to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star.

that's the last tweet of the day. I did that one for my god-brother Puff. Now ima go watch the Cavs. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Four days after Kardashian gave birth, a source told PEOPLE that West and wife Kim Kardashian were angry at Thompson for allegedly cheating.

“They both feel Khloé has gone through so much and that she deserves being happy,” the source said. “They can’t believe that Tristan has been going behind everyone’s back. They find his behavior disgusting.”

West also seemed to shade Thompson on April 15 when he tweeted a photo of Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom at the 2016 listening party for West’s album The Life of Pablo, writing, “My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together.”

However, his latest tweet suggests the rapper is a supporter of Thompson or, at least, a supporter of his team.

Meanwhile, Khloé is staying Thompson’s home in Cleveland “indefinitely,” an insider told PEOPLE on Wednesday.