Kanye West Collaborator Says Rapper Puts ‘Too Much’ of Himself Into His Work

As Kanye West gears up for his Yeezy season 5 show, the known perfectionist is sure to give the fashion week event his all.

Malik Yusef, who worked with West on his latest album, The Life of Pablo, spoke about the rapper’s strict work ethic at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, revealing that it’s both a blessing and a curse for the father of two.

“I think he loses himself in his work, which is sometimes good for an artist,” Yusef told PEOPLE on the red carpet, noting that the rapper sometimes puts “too much” of himself into his art. “But not when you’re trying to revert back to regular life … You gotta save a little bit.”

West, 39, has been busy preparing for his Yeezy season 5 show — which takes place on Wednesday — even skipping out on the famous award show to perfect the event.

Kris Jenner spoke about the show during the E! Live from the Red Carpet Grammys broadcast, saying that West had “a lot of work to do.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, worried that the show would be “too much stress” for the rapper following his hospitalization last November for exhaustion, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“They spent the weekend apart so Kanye could focus on the show,” the source said. “There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him. He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed.”

The insider added: “Kim keeps checking in to make sure he gets enough sleep.”

Kardashian West, 36, set off for New York earlier this week to be at her husband’s side as he shows his latest collection with Adidas.

“NYFW here we come!!!” the she tweeted on Monday.