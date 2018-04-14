Kanye West Calls Wife Kim Kardashian West the 'Marie Antoinette of Our Time'

His wife is one of the most influential stars on social media, but Kanye West isn’t the biggest fan of “influencers.”

“That’s a big term that people use right now: influencers. I don’t want anyone to influence,” says the rapper, 40, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which he discusses fashion, design and more with his interior designer Axel Vervoordt.

While speaking in depth about the inspiration behind their respective art, both West and Vervoordt revealed they try to stay away from television.

“I don’t usually watch normal TV. I liked watching the Olympics,” said West, who has appeared on his wife’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I do try to watch documentaries. And there’s a Wes Anderson movie [Isle of Dogs] that’s out right now that I’m definitely going to try to catch.”

Kardashian West, 37, previously opened up about West purging her closet when they first began dating and said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians her husband gave her “a full clothing makeover.”

“Even with my wife, I see her as a representation, as a Marie Antoinette of our time,” West told Vervoordt, adding that their work as designers “will represent humanity for the next 500 to 1,000 years.”

West also told Vervoordt another designer previously called Kardashian West “a master of light” and him “a master of time,” and said he relates most to the late physicist Stephen Hawking.

Explained West: “He changed his ideas and his theories all the time. After proving something right, he proved something wrong, right? Because there is no wrong or right, it’s bipolarity, it is both sides.”

And though the KarJenners are arguably some of the most-photographed celebrities in Hollywood (Kardashian West also previously released a book of her favorite selfies titled Selfish), West says he is “on the fence” about photographs and “human beings obsessed with photographs.”

“It takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future,” said West, who added that he’s currently writing a philosophy book titled Break the Simulation. “It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]. People dwell too much in the memories.”