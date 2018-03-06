'Lovestoned': Kacey Musgraves Appears to Smoke Weed in Her Wedding Dress in Throwback Instagram

Kacey Musgraves just shared a dope throwback photo from her wedding day!

Monday night, the country singer posted two shots with husband Ruston Kelly on her Instagram from their fall wedding. “Lovestoned,” Musgraves, 29, captioned the post, in which the newlyweds appear to be taking hits off a pair of joints.

Musgraves and Kelly, also a singer-songwriter, tied the knot in October. The bride wore a plunging Berta gown but, per her latest Instagram post, seems to have slipped into a white fitted crop top and flowing skirt for their high-flying afterparty.

The Texas native — whose new album Golden Hour drops March 30 — has written about marijuana use with a wink for years, most memorably on her breakout 2013 single “Follow Your Arrow,” on which she sings: “When the straight and narrow gets a little too straight / Roll up a joint, I would / Just follow your arrow wherever it points.”

The two-time Grammy winner has also been open about her recreational drug use on social media. In December, she revealed that she wrote a new song while tripping on LSD. At the time, a Twitter follower wrote, “I hope she’s kidding about the LSD.. no need to try and make it ‘cool.'”

Hmm..well. There's a song I wrote while on an LSD trip & missin my mom. Then she texted me at that moment & 😭💕 I lost it & wrote most of it https://t.co/TYoweHeUqA — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) December 26, 2017

I don't need to try to make it cool. It just is. Opens my heart and mind. But every man for themself. What works for me may not work for you https://t.co/ifAxJTNjsW — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) December 26, 2017

I would have OD'd on glitter a long time ago if it were possible. Now take your ignorant negativity somewhere else, you weasel. https://t.co/K8KsRBOS3k — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) December 27, 2017

Musgraves shot back, writing, “I don’t need to try to make it cool. It just is. Opens my heart and mind. But every man for themself. What works for me may not work for you.” She later added: “I would have OD’d on glitter a long time ago if it were possible. Now take your ignorant negativity somewhere else, you weasel.”