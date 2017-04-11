K-Pop Group BTS Reveal They Want Kanye West to Be Their Anthem When They Walk Into a Room

K-Pop group BTS stopped by PEOPLE Now to show off their silly side in a Confesh Sesh, where the guys dished on everything from their lucky charms to the Korean snacks they’re craving while touring the United States.

When asked about their pick for the song that should play when they enter a room, BTS deliberated for a few seconds before breaking into a rendition of “Power” by Kanye West. They even picked a runner-up for the category: “Started from the Bottom” by Drake.

Tasked with choosing one of their own songs to perform the rest of their lives, BTS broke into a mini-concert. Their picks included “Save Me,” “Butterfly” and “Not Today.”

Come back every day at 8:30 a.m. EST to watch People Now streaming live from Time Inc. headquarters in New York City, and rebroadcast at 11:30 am EST. Get the absolute latest in celebrity news, real-life people stories & the best of fashion and food.

Want even more? Watch clips from yesterday’s People Now.