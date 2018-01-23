Justine Skye Jokes That BFF Kendall Jenner Acts 'Like My Manager'

Advice from a best friend is precious, but when you’re getting pointers from your best friend, who just so happens to be the highest paid model of 2017, that guidance is priceless.

Justine Skye sat down with PEOPLE Now to chat about the new music on her debut album Ultraviolet, which dropped Friday, when she revealed best friend Kendall Jenner is taking a page out of momager Kris Jenner’s book. “I mean, me and Kendall are like [best friends], so she’s kinda like my manager whenever I’m in the studio,” she says about the model. “She’s like, ‘Who are you going to the studio with?!'”

Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Skye continues with her arms crossed, mimicking a sassy Jenner, “Then, she comes and she’s like, ‘I don’t know about this person right here.'”

Skye’s 10-track project includes the previously released singles, “U Don’t Know,” “Back For More” and “Don’t Think About It.”

“It’s like a rollercoaster with your relationship, really,” she says about the meaning behind the songs on the album. “All the stages of a relationship experiences that I’ve been through, that my friends have been through, probably you guys at home, as well.”

And though the “purple unicorn,” as her fans like to call her, has collaborated with Jeremih, PartyNextDoor and Tyga, and runs in a crew with Hailey Baldwin, the KarJenners and Victoria’s Secret models, Skye admits she does get starstruck from time to time.

“The last time I was starstruck was when I saw Bradley Cooper,” she says during a segment of One Last Thing. “No, no, I was lying — it was when I saw Mariah Carey at the Roc Nation Christmas party.”