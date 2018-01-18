Justin Timberlake References #MeToo, Trump, Weinstein, Racism in New 'Supplies' Music Video

Justin Timberlake is stuck in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles in his new music video — but don’t worry, he’s got “Supplies” and Pharrell Williams to back him up.

“I’ll be the generator/Turn me on when you need electricity,” he sings in the second video from his forthcoming album, Man of The Woods. “When s— start to go down/I’ll be the one with the level head/Work it in now, baby/We’ll be living in the walking dead.”

The clip for the R&B song begins with Timberlake facing a video wall as images of the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein, racism, police brutality, and more examples of social injustice flash before him.

In a crowd scene, a woman wearing a shirt that says “p—y grab back” — a clear reference to President Donald Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape — lifts a car Timberlake sits on while he motions at the crowd.

Seemingly inspired by a part of Blade Runner 2049, Timberlake ends the Dave Meyers-directed clip standing alongside actress Eiza Gonzalez amongst a group of children in rubble as the skyline of a destroyed city looms in the background.

RELATED VIDEO: Bringing Sexy Back! Justin Timberlake Announces the “Man of the Woods” Tour — Get the Dates

“Die already,” says a child, speaking to the screen. “Die already. You’re still asleep! Wake up! Just leave. Please. For good.”