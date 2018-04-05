Justin Timberlake and Super Bowl Selfie Kid Reunite Two Months After Viral Halftime Show Moment

Justin Timberlake and the Super Bowl Selfie Kid reunited for a second photo op!

Selfie Kid, whose real name is Ryan McKenna, was able to spend some time with Timberlake moments before the singer, 37, took the stage for his Man of the Woods tour concert at the TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday.

“Great time meeting @justintimberlake,” McKenna, 13, captioned the pair’s selfie on Instagram.

Their reunion came exactly two months after the Scituate, Massachusetts, native became a viral sensation after he attempted to take a selfie with Timberlake during his performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” at the Feb. 4 halftime show before the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41 – 33.

And for the Boston concert, Ryan used Monet’s 3-in-1 phone grip to “selfie better” so his iPhone — which has since been upgraded to an X — wasn’t to blame again.

Ryan and his family were at the concert compliments of Ellen DeGeneres, who gifted the McKennas with VIP tickets to Timberlake’s Boston show after the seventh-grader made an appearance on her daytime show.

“I saw all the memes. The iPhone 6 – that thing’s slow,” the young Patriots fan told DeGeneres about the viral photo of him distracted by his phone while Timberlake was performing. “I had to get the camera back up to get the selfie,” McKenna continued.

“I knew that I wanted to end the performance with ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ because I knew how people respond to that song and cut to Ryan,” Timberlake told McKenna after surprising him with a voice call.

“It was so unexpected that you came down. Because all of this has happened, I thought to myself I want to meet you properly. Ryan, I look forward to meeting you and our second selfie together,” the father of one said.

!! BEST SHOW!? = check. SWEETEST WIFE?! (@JessicaBiel) = check. BEST NIGHT EVER?!? = check. !! I can hardly believe I’m alive lol. Thank you for your immeasurable advice/wisdom and kindness. You’re simply the greatest out there! @jtimberlake #MOTWTour pic.twitter.com/o7IZdppLNR — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) April 5, 2018

And not only did Ryan meet Timberlake, but he also took a selfie with Julian Edelman, a wide receiver on his hometown Patriots.

Also at the concert were Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel as well as Olympian Aly Raisman and Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke.

“Incredible show!!! @jtimberlake is beyond talented. So nice to meet Justin & @JessicaBiel,” gymnast Raisman, 23, tweeted.