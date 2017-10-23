Twitter Has Some Problems with Justin Timberlake’s Upcoming Super Bowl Gig — See the Reactions

The infamous 2004 “wardrobe malfunction” that marred Janet Jackson‘s headlining Super Bowl halftime show performance is still front of mind with many on the Internet amid news that Justin Timberlake will lead the show next year.

Taking to Twitter after the Timberlake news broke on Sunday night, many expressed frustration that the star was invited to return to the annual game, while Jackson has never been invited back.

“Alright if Justin Timberlake gets to come back and get a second chance at the Super Bowl so should Janet Jackson,” wrote on Twitter user.

During the 2004 halftime show, Timberlake joined Jackson onstage during her set to perform his hit “Rock Your Body.” After singing the lyrics, “gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” Timberlake ripped off a piece of Jackson’s top, revealing her right pierced nipple as about 90 million viewers watched live on television across the globe.

The incident lead the FCC to fine CBS $550,000, a decision later nixed by the Supreme Court. Subsequently, a video delay for live events was introduced by broadcasting networks.

Jackson apologized for the incident, saying that the planned move “went wrong,” adding, “I am really sorry if I offended anyone, that was truly not my intention.” Timberlake also apologized, saying the reveal of Jackson’s breast was “unintentional and completely regrettable.”

It’s long been reported that Jackson was banned from ever again performing at the Super Bowl. Clearly, the same rumored restriction does not still apply to Timberlake, though.

“#JusticeforJanet” became a popular hashtag following Sunday’s news, with many issuing their support of Jackson, who has yet to comment.

Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist: – "Lovestoned"

– 9-minute Janet Jackson apology

In an interview with Mike Tirico about his performance next year, Timberlake said “that won’t happen this time” when asked about the 2004 incident.