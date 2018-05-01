Is Emma Bunton the Spice Girl Justin Timberlake Hooked Up With? See What She Once Said

During a visit to Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside ‘NSYNC bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake seemingly revealed that he had previously hooked up with a member of the Spice Girls.

The 37-year-old “Man of the Woods” singer’s shocking admission came during a game of “Never Have I Ever” in which the ‘NSYNC guys answered a series of personal questions about their past exploits — including whether they had hooked up with someone twice their age, hooked up on a tour bus, hooked up to an ‘NSYNC song, hooked up with a fan, or dated someone who another band member dated.

When asked if any had been intimate with a Spice Girl, Timberlake, 37, played coy before finally turning his paddle — with some encouragement from DeGeneres — to say, “I Have.”

Though Timberlake — who is now happily married to Jessica Biel, 36 — stayed mum on which of the singers he had actually had a fling with, an old interview with Emma Bunton may reveal the answer.

“You had a one nighter with him, is that right?” Jonathan Ross asked Bunton, 42, in the 2004 interview.

Emma Bunton, All Saints' Melanie Blatt, Justin Timberlake and All Saints' Shaznay Lewis in 2003 Dave Benett/Getty Images

“Jonathan!” she scolded him in the clip. Ross quickly shot back: “I heard this to be true.”

“We hung out and partied a bit and he was very sweet,” admitted Bunton. “He spoke about this first, ’cause otherwise I would not have said a word. He’s very sweet.”

Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake Steve Granitz/WireImage

On Monday, all five members of ‘NSYNC were on hand in Hollywood for their Walk of Fame star ceremony. They were introduced by former TRL host Carson Daly and DeGeneres, who told the guys she was “happy” they were being honored.

“This is so surreal. You guys are the best fans in the world,” Timberlake said, before thanking everybody “who came from far and wide to share this moment with us. Thank you, this really means the world to us.”