'She's Got My Back'! Justin Timberlake Praises Wife Jessica Biel in Sweet Instagram Post  

What’s the secret to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel‘s happy relationship? According to “Like I Love You” singer, it may be because Beil’s always there to support him.

On Saturday, Timberlake, 37, shared a sweet Instagram showing his wife of five years embracing him from behind.

“She’s got my back,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Of course, fans of the pair are used to seeing them support each other on social media.

Just last month, Biel gave love to her husband in a video on Twitter, cheering him on from the stands of Toronto’s Air Canada Centre as he kicked off his Man of the Woods world tour.

“There’s nothing better than watching your man do what they’ve been put on this earth to do,” The Sinner star, 36, captioned a video of Timberlake performing his hit “Mirrors” — even sticking out her tongue for the camera after watching him walk by. “I’m so proud of you, man of the woods!”

There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do. I’m so proud of you, man of the woods! #MOTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/QFSkvmpwdR — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) March 14, 2018

The duo tied the knot back on Oct. 19, 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy.

“It was magical. It was an unforgettable evening,” Timberlake told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

“It was a fantasy,” Biel also shared.

The couple are now parents to son Silas Randall, who turns 3 on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Back in October for their anniversary, Timberlake wrote a sweet love letter to his wife on social media.

“Today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend,” Timberlake wrote on Facebook, captioning a throwback video of himself singing Leon Russell’s 1970 classic, “A Song for You,” which he recalled “was our first dance.”

“To my beautiful Jess: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can’t put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so… ‘Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding,’ ” he concluded, along with the hashtag #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey.

On Instagram, he posted the same video and ended his post with an adorable shot of himself sharing a smooch with Biel.

“My tender heart is yours, now until forever,” Biel replied.