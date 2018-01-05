Justin Timberlake Returns with New Single 'Filthy': Watch the Video!

He’s bringin’ Memphis back!

Justin Timberlake has returned with his new single “Filthy.” The Grammy winner, 36, released the edgy new track a few minutes before Friday.

“Filthy” is the first single off Timberlake’s forthcoming LP Man of the Woods, his fourth full-length album after Justified, Future Sex/Love Sounds and The 20/20 Experience.

The video begins with applause from a crowd as Timberlake arrives dressed like Steve Jobs and introducing an artificial intelligence creation that proceeds to amaze the crowd with its ability to move and dance.

The new record — a rock-tinged set said to be inspired by his relationship with wife Jessica Biel and 2-year-old son Silas — will drop Feb. 2 and features collaborations with longtime producer Timbaland, country star Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys. Then, two days later, Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime show.

Ahead of Man of the Woods’s release, Timberlake will tease fans with three more promotional singles and music videos.