Justin Timberlake Will Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show — Watch His Video Announcement

He does half time!!

Justin Timberlake confirmed that he will headline the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime show next year with a fun video skit on Sunday.

Goofing around with pal Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake asked in a faux-accent, “Excuse me sir do you have the time?”

“I was going to ask you sir if you have the time,” retorted Fallon. Timberlake responded, “I do have the time.” The silly exchange continued, with Fallon asking, “You do have time?”

Timberlake said, “I do have time.” Eventually, the word games ended with Fallon excitedly prodding his friend, “You’re doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl?”

With that, the “Can’t Stop This Feeling” singer gave a sly look at the camera.

Last month, Variety reported that the singer was the frontrunner to headline the halftime show on Feb. 4, 2018.

The performance will come 14 years after Timberlake’s controversial appearance in the 2004 halftime show, when he removed a piece of headliner Janet Jackson’s ensemble during the “Rock Your Body” lyrics “gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” revealing Jackson’s right pierced nipple as about 90 million viewers watched live on television across the globe.

Since then, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Madonna have taken the halftime stage.