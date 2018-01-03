Justin Timberlake's New Song 'Filthy' Should Be 'Played Very Loud'

It sounds like Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back — again.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner continued teasing his new album, Man of the Woods, on Twitter.

“1 of 4. Friday, midnight ET,” Timberlake tweeted, adding a graphic revealing the title of a new song, “Filthy.”

“This song should be played very loud,” the image reads.

According to a press release, “Filthy” was written and produced by Timberlake, frequent collaborator Timbaland, and Danja, who was famously behind the boards on Britney Spears’ hit “Gimme More.” James Fauntleroy (Beyoncé, Rihanna, John Mayer) and Larrance Dopson (Sam Smith, Meek Mill, Ingrid Michaelson) are also listed as co-writers.

Three additional songs and music videos “will be released weekly starting on Jan. 18 leading up to the release of the full album,” the release states. Bonus: The Neptunes, Timbaland, Chris Stapleton, and Alicia Keys are among his collaborators on Man of the Woods.

True to tradition, Timberlake will release a “dance-heavy” music video for “Filthy.” The Mark Romanek-helmed clip will feature Timberlake as a “modern-day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world.”

All the details are sure to build more anticipation from fans who had a lot to say about the announcement of his new Southern-inspired album on Tuesday.

Man of the Woods, the former *NSYNC star’s first LP since 2013’s The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, will drop Feb. 2, just two days before he’s set to take center stage as the headliner of the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 4.

In other words, JT domination is imminent.