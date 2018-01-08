Justin Timberlake is taking his new music on the road.

Just days after releasing the first single, “Filthy,” off his upcoming studio album, Man of the Woods, the pop star announced in a video Monday that he’ll be embarking on a brand new tour, four years after his famed 20/20 Experience World Tour wrapped.

“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in,” Timberlake explains in the clip, premiering on PEOPLE. “How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before — bring the outside in.”

Kicking off March 13 in Toronto, The Man of the Woods Tour will stop in 27 cities — including Los Angeles, Miami and New York City — and end in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis on May 30. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Ticketmaster.com, while members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club and American Express cardholders will be eligible for presales beginning Wednesday, Jan. 10. Further information on VIP packages may be found here.

See The Man of the Woods Tour dates below:

3/13/2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

3/21/2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

3/27/2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center

3/31/2018 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

4/8/2018 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

4/12/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

4/28/2018 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

5/2/2018 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

5/7/2018 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018 — Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center

5/15/2018 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

5/18/2018 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

5/23/2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

5/27/2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

5/30/2018 — Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum

The new record — a rock-influenced set of songs said to be inspired by his relationship with wife Jessica Biel and 2-year-old son Silas — will drop Feb. 2 and features collaborations with longtime producer Timbaland, country star Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys. On Feb. 4, Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII Halftime show.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” Timberlake, 36, said in an Instagram video. “And it’s personal.”

“1 of 4. Friday, midnight ET,” Timberlake tweeted on Wednesday, just before announcing his tracklist on Friday.

“Filthy” is the first single off Timberlake’s forthcoming LP Man of the Woods, his fourth full-length album after Justified, Future Sex/Love Sounds and The 20/20 Experience.

The “Sexy Back” singer will release three additional videos — each with their own “individual style and color” — following “Filthy” every week beginning Jan. 18 in the lead-up to the album’s release.