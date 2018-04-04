Bonfires, Bars and a Smoky River: Look Inside Justin Timberlake’s Wild Man of the Woods Tour

He’s bringin’ flannel back!

Justin Timberlake‘s Man of the Woods Tour is underway, and PEOPLE has a behind-the-scenes look at the pop star’s latest production.

The exclusive video clip provides a peek into Timberlake’s thrilling on-the-road spectacle — from the hypnotizing lasers and light show to the up-close-and-personal VIP bar and cozy campfire designed specifically for mid-set sing alongs.

Dates thus far have featured appearances by wife Jessica Biel and pal LeBron James, as well as the announcement of a fan’s pregnancy.

Justin Timberlake Kevin Mazur/Getty

Timberlake, 37, kicked off his international Man of the Woods Tour on March 13 in Toronto. In June, he’ll hop across the pond for the European leg, then return to the U.S. for another North American leg in the fall, having added a slew of new dates in Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut. And JT will be on the road into 2019, with more U.S. shows through January.

Throughout the electric show — produced by the creative and design studio Fireplay — Timberlake performs cuts from his canon of classics (“Cry Me a River” (complete with smoky river), “SexyBack,” “Suit & Tie”) and his 2016 song of the summer “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” as well as tracks off his latest album, Man of the Woods.