Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Cuddle Up at Man of the Woods Listening Party

Justin Timberlake gave American Express card members an exclusive first listen of his upcoming album Man of the Woods on Wednesday in New York City, and wife Jessica Biel was right there by his side.

The couple, who have been married since 2012 and share 2½-year-old son Silas Randall together, were all smiles as they cuddled up at the event — an onlooker telling PEOPLE they looked very sweet together, an attentive Timberlake making his way around the party before circling back to his smiling wife.

Timberlake, 36, dressed for the woods-themed party in camouflage pants, a black T-shirt, a red beanie and a denim jacket with a sherpa collar.

Biel, 35, kept things simple in a cold-shoulder black dress. She wore her brown locks down and accessorized her look with a handful of beaded bracelets — plus a red mani.

Wednesday’s event was the second consecutive night of American Express’ listening party.

Joining Timberlake at the Skylight Clarkson Square over the two days were a slew of stars, including Zosia Mamet, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Bonner Bolton, Dianna Agron, Charlamagne Da Alexandra, Theodora Richards, and Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.

Man of the Woods will be Timberlake’s fourth full-length album after Justified, Future Sex/Love Sounds and The 20/20 Experience and features collaborations with longtime producer Timbaland, the Neptunes, country star Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys. It’s the first new music Timberlake has put out since “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” which debuted in May 2016 atop the Billboard Hot 100 (his fifth No. 1 song).

In a video for the album’s announcement earlier this month, Timberlake said the album is “really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from,. It’s personal.”

So far, he’s released two tracks (and videos) from the record — the infectious first single “Filthy” and “Supplies,” which dropped Thursday. Two additional songs and music videos will be released weekly leading up to the release of the full album on Feb. 2.

Meanwhile, Timberlake has another big event coming in 2018: his Super Bowl LII Pepsi halftime performance on Feb. 4.

The gig, which will mark Timberlake’s third appearance at the Super Bowl, comes 14 years after his controversial spot in the 2004 halftime show. The star removed a piece of headliner Janet Jackson’s outfit during the “Rock Your Body” lyrics — “I bet I’ll have you naked by the end of this song” — revealing Jackson’s pierced right nipple as nearly 90 million viewers watched live on television across the globe.

As a result of the so-called wardrobe malfunction, a.k.a. “Nipplegate,” CBS was fined $550,000 by the Federal Communications Commission and a five-second delay was instituted for Super Bowl halftime shows.

Since then, Jackson has not returned to the Super Bowl halftime show. Other performers have included Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Madonna.