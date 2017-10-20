Justin Timberlake’s Sweet Wedding Anniversary Love Letter to Jessica Biel: ‘You’ve Taught Me What True Love Means’

Happy wedding anniversary to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel!

Instead of celebrating the five-year milestone in the traditional way, with gifts of wood, the singer, 36, wrote a sweet love letter to his wife on Facebook Thursday.

“Today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend,” Timberlake captioned the throwback video of himself singing Leon Russell’s 1970 classic, “A Song For You,” which the actor recalled “was our first dance.”

“To my beautiful Jess: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can’t put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so… ‘Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding,’ ” he concluded, along with the hashtag #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey.

On Oct. 19, 2012, there was no shortage of romance when the couple tied the knot at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Puglia, Italy.

“It was magical. It was an unforgettable evening,” Timberlake, told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “It was a fantasy,” Biel also shared.

Last year, ahead of their four-year wedding anniversary, Timberlake revealed they keep their romance alive with quality time and a good game of Scrabble.

Also on Thursday, the pop star revealed he’s been making new music!

“#TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio – YES I’ve been back in the studio cooking!” Timberlake also said in the video caption.