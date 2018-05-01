Did Justin Timberlake Hook Up with a Spice Girl? 'NSYNC Tells All in Game of 'Never Have I Ever'

Zig-a-zig-OMG!

During a visit to Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside ‘NSYNC bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake seemingly revealed that he had previously hooked up with a member of the Spice Girls.

The 37-year-old “Man of the Woods” singer’s shocking admission came during a game of “Never Have I Ever” in which the ‘NSYNC guys answered a series of personal questions about their past exploits — including whether they had hooked up with someone twice their age, hooked up on a tour bus, hooked up to an ‘NSYNC song, hooked up with a fan, or dated someone who another band member dated.

For the most part, the “Bye Bye Bye” performers had no problem being honest with their past. But when asked if any had been intimate with a Spice Girl, Timberlake played coy before finally turning his paddle — with some encouragement from DeGeneres — to say, “I Have.”

As for which Spice Girl it was, though, the father of one — who married Jessica Biel in 2012 — didn’t name names.

The options are slim, of course, between Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell Horner.

Meanwhile, ‘NSYNC’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show came on the heels of the band’s Walk of Fame honor on Monday.

All five men were on hand in Hollywood for the ceremony. They were introduced by former TRL host Carson Daly and DeGeneres, who told the guys she was “happy” they were being honored.

“This is so surreal. You guys are the best fans in the world,” Timberlake said, before thanking everybody “who came from far and wide to share this moment with us. Thank you, this really means the world to us.”

“These four guys mean so much to me,” he added, addressing his bandmates. “We’re really a family and the memories that we have and the times that we’ve shared and the families that we’ve built from it…I don’t think I could really put into words how much the four of you mean to me.”

Since disbanding in 2002, the guys have remained close and have often reunited. They were all together for Kirkpatrick’s November 2013 wedding to wife Karly, for which they served as ushers, and again for their 90-second concert during Timberlake’s MTV VMA Video Vanguard performance in August 2013.

The last time the fivesome were seen in public together was in August 2016 for Chasez’s 40th birthday bash.

Despite the friendly occasion on Monday, Bass told reporters that the band “have no plans for a reunion right now — we’re just enjoying this day.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).