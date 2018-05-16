Justin Timberlake Honors 88-Year-Old Fan 'Nammie' During His Orlando Concert: 'I Love You'

Justin Timberlake gave one of his biggest fans the “best night ever” on Monday.

While performing his Man of the Woods Tour at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, the 37-year-old “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer shouted out 88-year-old Bette “Nammie” Maloney — telling her, “I love you.”

Back in March, an Instagram video of Nammie receiving tickets to see Timberlake went viral, with a shocked Maloney asking her granddaughter Sarah Watson, “Is this for real? For real, real?”

“I’ve been trying to figure out how to save money to go,” she said, tearing up. “I’m going to Justin Timberlake!”

She got to do even more on Monday. Not only did Nammie see Timberlake perform and receive that special shout-out, she also got to meet the former ‘NSYNC star before the show.

Watson documented Nammie’s big night out, calling it the “best night ever” and sharing a shot of Timberlake and Nammie backstage.

“He’s a class act, y’all,” Watson wrote. “Humbled by and beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight. @justintimberlake was kind, lovely and wayyyyyy cute in person. Best night ever, and FOR SURE best concert we’ve ever seen.”

“Thank you @justintimberlake for being so sweet and kind to our dear Nammie,” she added in another post, with video of Timberlake’s shout-out. “You have set the bar impossibly high to ever top this Mother’s Day … BEST NIGHT EVER.”

While Timberlake may have made Nammie’s Mother’s Day, he was sure to honor all moms with his Mother’s Day post on Sunday.

Celebrating with a family brunch, Timberlake posted a selfie to Instagram featuring his mom, Lynn, mother-in-law Kimberly, plus wife (and mother to son Silas, 3) Jessica Biel smiling broadly.

“Three out of the four of us are moms!” the odd man out captioned the image. “Celebrating my MVPs today and every day. Happy Mother’s Day!” he concluded, capped off with a trophy emoji.

Biel responded to the sweet shout-out by reposting the photo on her own Instagram account, featuring a new caption giving props to her husband of six years.

“Three out of the four of us love you very much for being amazing in general and also for being our designated driver,” she wrote with a heart emoji for emphasis, as well as some clarifying hashtags: “#bottomlessmimosas #happymothersday.”