Crying a River — of Happy Tears! Justin Timberlake Stops Concert To Help Fan Announce Pregnancy

Darcell Baxtresser turned to her “first love” on Monday and asked him to announce to the world she was expecting a baby.

He just happened to be Justin Timberlake.

The mom-to-be was front row at Timberlake’s concert at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, when the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer finally noticed the sign she was holding.

“I gotta stop the show for a minute. This is very cool,” Timberlake told the crowd, reading the poster Baxtresser had made. “This says, ‘Will you help announce my pregnancy tonight?’ ”

With Baxtresser and her pals cheering him on, Timberlake made the announcement: “Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018.”

He then took it to the next level, nicknaming her future child “Baby Bax.” He added, “Tell Papa B I said congratulations too!”

Baxtresser shared the video to her Facebook page, explaining that the announcement was a dream come true.

“This was the most amazing, magical, unforgettable moment I have ever had in my life!!!” she wrote.

“My first love to announce my pregnancy was crazy!!!” she added. “A truly special memory I will forever cherish!! Thank you!! ❤ Justin Timberlake The Tennessee Kids #BabyBax #BestPregnancyAnnouncementEver #NoOneCanTopThat #JTisTheBest #MOTW #JustinTimberlake #ILoveHim #WorthEveryPenny.”

Baxtresser further told E! News that she was only hoping Timberlake would see the sign “and, at best, take a picture with it, but I did not at all expect him to stop the show, literally.”

She continued, telling E!, “As soon as it happened, cousins and friends who were at the show were blowing up my phone, so I figured I had to tell my family right away. I group texted my siblings and parents the video and they were all going nuts. I sent it to my husband and he was just like ‘Oh wow!!’ ”

Timberlake knows the excitement that comes with being a parent, sharing 3-year-old son Silas Randall with wife Jessica Biel.

The “Filthy” singer, 37, previously revealed earlier this year that he’d love to have another child with his wife.

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in January, ahead of the release of Man of the Woods.

He also revealed how Silas — whose name means “man of the woods” in Latin — inspired more than just the name of the singer’s new album.

“I talk about everything before Man of the Woods is aspiration and then Man of the Woods really is inspiration because when you have kids, all of a sudden you’re faced with your own childhood, good and bad. And, ‘Am I going to completely mess this kid up?’ ” Timberlake explained to Lowe. “I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again … and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”