Justin Timberlake to Perform at the 2017 Formula One U.S. Grand Prix in Texas

Can’t stop the feeling – especially at over 200 mph.

Justin Timberlake will take his latest, infectious hit to the 2017 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix this October as the headlining performer of the Circuit of the Americas Super Stage.

The pop star is following in the footsteps of last year’s headliner, Taylor Swift, who performed a catalog of her hit songs, including “We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together” and “Fifteen.”

Though Timberlake, 36, won’t take the stage in Austin, Texas, until Saturday, Oct. 21, tickets will be on sale for all three days of the Grand Prix starting on Friday, March 31 through the COTA website.

“We’re thrilled to have Justin Timberlake perform at this year’s United States Grand Prix,” Bobby Epstein, chairman of Circuit of The Americas, said in a statement. “After five years, the F1 USGP weekend at COTA has evolved into an annual destination where residents and visitors alike can experience a combination of world-class music, entertainment and motorsports.”

FROM COINAGE: The 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time

Last year, racer Lewis Hamilton won the Grand Prix with a time of 1 hour and 38 minutes. The 2017 competitors have yet to be announced.

… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Thought Timberlake has stayed mum on details about his next album, he posted a photo with frequent collaborators Timberland and Pharrell Williams to Instagram Tuesday evening.

“It sounds more like where I’ve come from than any other music I’ve ever made,” he recently told The Hollywood Reporter of his new music. “It’s Memphis. It’s Southern American music. But I want to make it sound modern — at least that’s the idea right now.”

As he joked in September, “I guess I’m resigned to the fact that I’m a tortoise when it comes to this process. I can’t imagine doing it any other way. I just feel like it’s so important to never have the cart before the horse when it comes to making a record.”