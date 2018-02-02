Justin Timberlake Dances with Wife Jessica Biel in New Music Video 'Man of the Woods'

Justin Timberlake featured a special guest for his new “Man of the Woods” music video.

The “Filthy” singer, 37, was joined by his wife and The Sinner star, Jessica Biel, 35, for his the visual accompaniment of his latest album Man of the Woods, which he released at midnight Friday.

The video takes a romantic turn when the couple begins dancing inside of a barn alongside other couples, with Biel wearing a white dress and Timberlake wearing a red plaid shirt and beanie.

Earlier this week, Biel took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday.

“A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren’t enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you,” she captioned a cute photo of the two of them on Instagram Wednesday, which was also Timberlake’s 37th birthday.

“Here’s to a spectacular year ahead. I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you’re a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I’m here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII.”

Timberlake is enjoying an impressive return to music. He released his new hit single “Filthy” on Jan. 5; his fourth full-length solo album, Man of the Woods, dropped Friday; and on Sunday, he’ll hit the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for his third Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance.

He and ‘NSYNC joined a star-studded lineup (including Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly) in 2001. And in 2004, Timberlake took the stage with Janet Jackson to perform “Rock Your Body,” which ended in the infamous wardrobe malfunction dubbed “nipplegate.”