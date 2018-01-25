Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton Release Country-Tinged Duet

Justin Timberlake released a third song from his forthcoming album, Man of the Woods, Thursday — and it features one of country music’s biggest names. Chris Stapleton, with whom the pop star has performed in recent years, lends his weathered pipes to “Say Something,” available on YouTube and major digital service providers now.

The song blends the electronic aesthetic of prior Man of the Woods singles “Filthy” and “Supplies” with Stapleton’s signature country-blues style. Both stars appear in the video, which was directed by La Blogothèque — the French production company behind performance videos by the Lumineers, Father John Misty, Phoenix and more — and the filmmaker Arturo Perez Jr.

Stapleton and Alicia Keys, who appears on the unreleased “Morning Light,” are the only two featured guests on Man of the Woods. But Timberlake’s collaborative history with the Grammy-winning country crooner predates the album. The two linked up to perform Stapleton’s cover of George Jones’ “Tennessee Whiskey” and Timberlake’s “Drink You Away” at the CMA Awards in November 2015. They united again at the Pilgrimage Music Festival last September to play Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Fire Away,” and “Sometimes I Cry.”

“Having Justin in the room elevates everybody,” Stapleton told EW in 2015 after the CMA collaboration. “Not just everybody on the stage, but everybody in the room. He’s that guy, he has that kind of talent.” According to Stapleton, the two met years earlier and bonded over “dad stuff.” The admiration runs both ways. “REAL music fans already know,” Timberlake tweeted after the performance. “So, mainstream: @ChrisStapleton. Remember that name…”

“Say Something” follows “Supplies” and “Filthy,” both of which arrived earlier this month. All three tracks appear on Man of the Woods, which arrives Feb. 2 and is Timberlake’s first studio album since 2013’s The 20/20 Experience. Two days after the album’s release, Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Watch the “Say Something” video above.