At 37, he’s as sexy as ever — just ask Jessica Biel!

The actress took to Instagram Wednesday to wish husband Justin Timberlake a happy birthday just four days before he headlines the Super Bowl LII Pepsi Halftime show.

“A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren’t enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you,” Biel, 35, captioned a throwback shot of her husband, with whom she shares son Silas, 2½.

“Here’s to a spectacular year ahead. I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you’re a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I’m here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1,” Biel, who married Timberlake in October 2012, continued in her sweet social media message. “Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII.”

I feel like @djkhaled right now!!! NEW SONG ALERT! Birthday vibes!

Thanks everybody for the bday love! pic.twitter.com/Al1qonrZyK — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 31, 2018

The popstar shared his own message on Twitter soon after (while getting a haircut, natch).

“It’s my birthday y’all! Getting my birthday cut. I feel like Khaled right now! Man of the Woods! Major key! By the way, the album is named after my son, okay? His name means ‘of the woods’ so stop telling me I’m making a country album! I’m really feeling myself right now on my birthday. Thank you for the birthday wishes y’all, I love you.”

Timberlake is enjoying an impressive comeback. He released his new hit single “Filthy” on Jan. 5; his fourth full-length solo album, Man of the Woods, drops Friday; and on Sunday, he’ll hit the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for his third Super Bowl appearance. He and ‘NSYNC joined a star-studded lineup (including Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly) in 2001. And in 2004, Timberlake took the stage with Janet Jackson to perform “Rock Your Body,” which ended in the infamous wardrobe malfunction dubbed “nipplegate.”