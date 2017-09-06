Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande Among Stars Performing at Free Concert for Charlottesville

Music stars are coming together in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams, Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, the Roots, and Cage the Elephant are among the acts performing at A Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity. Dave Matthews Band is hosting the star-studded event in the band’s hometown on Sunday, Sept. 24, about six weeks after a driver slammed into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally on Aug. 12, killing 32-year-old counter-protester Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

Taking place at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium, the concert will be free for members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities, according to a press release. Tickets can be requested until 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 11 via an online program set up here by producers Live Nation, Starr Hill Presents, and the University of Virginia. Additionally, a limited number of tickets will be available at a walk-up, no service charge box office at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. ET, the statement said. Donations can be made to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation here.

In the wake of the fatal rally, Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, paid tribute to her daughter and announced the Heather Heyer Foundation at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in late August.

