Justin Bieber Posts Sad and Lonely Videos on Valentine’s Day: ‘I Don’t Even Have a Valentine’

While Kim Kardashian West is wishing her husband Kanye West a happy Valentine’s Day via a mushy Instagram post and Bindi Irwin and her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell continue to define #couplegoals, Justin Bieber is in need of “Somebody to Love.”

The 22-year-old singer was feeling lonely on Feb. 14, posting — then deleting — two Instagram Story videos admitting he didn’t have a date for the romantic holiday.

Quoting the film Dumber and Dumber, he tells the camera, “I got no food, I got no job, our pets heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!” adding his own spin to add his single status.

In a second post, Bieber says in a melancholy voice, “All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don’t even have a Valentine.”

Bieber has kept his love life on the down-low since he was seen out and about with model Sofia Richie back in August.

Meanwhile, his ex Selena Gomez hasn’t been shy about flaunting her new boyfriend, The Weeknd. The couple spent time together at Rihanna‘s Grammys after party.

Tucked into a VIP table, “they were partying, dancing and singing along with French Montana and James Harden,” an onlooker previously told PEOPLE. The pair were later photographed leaving the party — held at 1 OAK — together in the back of a car.

Another source told PEOPLE that Bieber, who skipped Sunday’s award show, also made a “quick appearance” at the bash but “kept his distance from the new couple.”

Last week, the duo were spotted at Sunset Tower enjoying a romantic dinner. “They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table.”

The entertainers first stepped out publicly together at Giorgio Baldi in early January, where they were photographed kissing and cuddling. They also recently took their romance abroad and traveled to Italy, where they walked hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence and dined at local restaurants.