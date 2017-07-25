Justin Bieber Throws Up Peace Sign After Canceling Tour Citing ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

Hours after Justin Bieber made headlines with the announcement he’d be canceling the remainder of his Purpose World Tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the 23-year-old singer was seen out walking in Beverly Hills, California.

The “Love Yourself” singer had nothing but love for photographers, flashing the peace sign as he hit the streets.

He wore a black Nike workout shirt, grey Nike shorts and a pair of navy sneakers.

In a statement on Monday, the star’s rep shared: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.

“He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

A specific reason for Bieber’s decision was not provided, and a rep for Bieber did not immediately reply to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

Monday’s cancellation announcement left many wondering what could have led to the decision. Insiders close to the Bieber camp tell PEOPLE Bieber is “okay for now,” but is “super exhausted” from his previous tour dates and the extensive travel that comes along with his scheduling.

“He’s been going to church and has been hanging out with his church crew. He’s super exhausted though,” a source explained of Bieber’s current state. “He actually does like being on tour, but he’s been touring for 18 months straight and it takes a toll.”

The cancellation will impact ticket holders of over a dozen upcoming concerts, including a Dallas show scheduled for Saturday. Bieber was also slated to play the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and shows in New York, Minneapolis, Boston, and Toronto before heading to Asia for a handful of concerts in Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.

The Purpose tour marked the Canadian pop star’s third world tour; the extended jaunt kicked off on March 9, 2016 in Seattle and took Bieber all over North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

Bieber was also spotted in Santa Monica, California, on Monday. “Just resting, getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ.