Justin Bieber Still 'Loves' Selena Gomez, Says Source: 'He Wants Her Back' Again

Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez going to rekindle their romance? Never say never.

“He loves her. He wants her back,” a Bieber source says of the singer, adding he “misses” Gomez.

A rep for Bieber did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After Gomez, 25, and the Weeknd split in October, she and Bieber, 24, reconciled and began hanging out but were never “officially” back together. Since the fall, the pair took several trips together, celebrated Valentine’s Day together and even traveled to Jamaica for Bieber’s father’s wedding in February.

But in March, the singers — who have dated on and off since confirming their relationship in 2011 — pumped the brakes on their latest go of it.

Justin Bieber; Selena Gomez Venturelli/WireImage; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

After years of fueling headlines with some very public growing pains, Bieber appears to be in a much better place now, focusing on his family, friends and spirituality. And the Bieber source says Gomez is good for him, adding: “He’s definitely different around her.”

Indeed, in February, a separate source told PEOPLE, “Their relationship is very special. They have both changed, their lives are so different and it really seems things could work out great this time. They have both hugely matured. Justin is very supportive of Selena feeling her best.”