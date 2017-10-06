Justin Bieber Treats Ballers Actress Paola Paulin to a Very Hollywood Date Amid Romance Rumors

Justin Bieber may have someone new in his life.

The singer, 23, was seen leaving the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood after having a night out with Ballers actress Paola Paulin, 26, on Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE.

“He was with her at Chateau and told people the next day she was ‘hot as s—,’ ” the source says.

While some in Hollywood treated the famed hotel like a church, the duo went to actual church prior to heading to Tinsel Town’s go-to hot spot.

The two were spotted leaving Bieber’s church on Wednesday night at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. The pair looked happy and relaxed as they left with friends. Paulin was dressed casually in a denim jacket, a black tank top and ripped jeans.

Bieber’s new relationship comes as he’s doing “much better,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“It was a really bad scene,” the insider said of Bieber’s health. “He was just not himself. He was profoundly unhappy. Exhausted, low energy. He was just miserable. He needed to step back, recalibrate, and then figure out his next move.”

While the singer canceled his remaining concerts on his Purpose World Tour, he also got involved in his church and slowly began returning to his old self.

“It has been a process, but he’s doing so much better,” the insider said. “You can talk to him and see that the old Justin is coming back. He seems happier, more energetic. It’s encouraging. He’s not completely there, but he’s definitely on his way.”