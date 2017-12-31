Justin Bieber is turning up the heat on New Year’s Eve!

On Sunday, the 23-year-old “Sorry” singer wasn’t afraid to show some skin as he celebrated the end of 2017 with some friends.

“New Years,” he wrote alongside a photo posted to his Instagram Story, which didn’t give much away about his location.

Meanwhile Bieber’s on-again, off-again love Selena Gomez is spending New Year’s Eve weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her friends.

While many of the friend’s boyfriends appear to be joining them, it is unclear whether Bieber is there.

On Friday, the 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer was seen splashing around with pals Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry, and Ashley Cook in an Instagram photo shared to Stevens’ page.

“Our 6th New Years together!” Stevens captioned the group shot. “Grateful for so many amazing memories.”

The same day, Bieber posted a video to Instagram Stories showing a colorful hand-drawn picture that read “His Perfect Love” from a sprawling sunny tropical estate.

Gomez and Bieber — who dated on-and-off from 2011 to 2015 — have been spending a lot of time together in the wake of hers split from ex-boyfriend The Weeknd in October.

She was first spotted spending time with the “What Do You Mean?” singer that same month, going on a bike ride and attending church together. The former flames have continued to fuel reconciliation rumors since then, even sharing a smooch at Beiber’s hockey games.

Still, despite what it looks like, the reunited pair still aren’t officially boyfriend and girlfriend and are receiving guidance from Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz about their relationship, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

“They don’t want to repeat the same patterns as before. They’ve clearly had issues in the past, so they’re receiving some guidance from Carl,” a Gomez insider said. “[They] love each other [and] truly do want the best for each other.”